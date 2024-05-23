Curt Castagna, Former President And CEO Of The Aerolease Group Entities, Announces New Business Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) He Will Focus Exclusively on Aviation Consulting Projects and Industry Association Work

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curt Castagna, former president and CEO of the Aerolease Group entities, announced that he has stepped away from managing the company's leaseholds at the Van Nuys and Long Beach Airports to focus entirely on serving as principal of the consulting firm Aeroplex Group Partners.In this capacity, Castagna will direct his expertise on development of new aviation facilities with multiple investors, strategic project management and assisting airports in establishing balanced policies that promote diverse development and economic health. He also will continue to utilize his over three decades of experience to help airports and aviation businesses work together in navigating complex issues for their mutual benefit.“I am extremely proud of my history of success in managing some of Southern California's most prestigious aviation leaseholds at the Van Nuys and Long Beach Airports,” said Castagna.“This move signifies a new chapter of growth and innovation for Aeroplex Group Partners, and I am thrilled to focus my energies on taking our consulting services to new heights.”Castagna serves as president and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association and president of the Long Beach and Van Nuys Airport Associations, where he has established multiple collaborative solutions facilitating healthy public and private partnerships. He also is a member and past chair of the Los Angeles County Airport Commission; a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives; a certified private, sea plane and instrument-rated pilot; and an adjunct professor in aviation administration at Cypress Community College and California State University, Los Angeles.“I look forward to working collaboratively with the ownership interests of the Aerolease Group entities to unwind long-standing business relationships in a manner that allows all parties to flourish in the future, while tenants and users receive the same exceptional service they have experienced for generations,” said Castagna.About Aeroplex Group PartnersAeroplex Group Partners is a leading aviation consulting, project and property management company. Its services include aviation and industrial facility design, business development, construction management, lease negotiation and management, airport consulting and contract management, and community and governmental affairs.###

