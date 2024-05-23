Paula Vail's Award-Winning Best Seller Why Am I So Happy Lights Up Times Square

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paula Vail

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paula Vail , a celebrated author, entrepreneur, and Reiki Master, graces the exclusive space in Times Square for her book“Why Am I So Happy.” Vail's book debuted on Times Square on April 19, 2024, at 6:45 PM EST.

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to see 'Why Am I So Happy' lighting up Times Square. It's a dream come true and a testament to the joy and positivity the book aims to spread,” exclaims Vail.

Paula Vail's path to becoming a celebrated Reiki Master and author is a testament to her transformation and dedication.

Over a decade ago, she initially embarked on her Reiki journey to help her ailing pet. Witnessing Reiki's healing power on her dog Shotzy, Vail's dedication to healing and teaching others was ignited. Formerly a restaurant owner, she combined her expertise in helping others, which developed during her years in the restaurant business, with her remarkable healing talents. In 2008, she founded Wellness Inspired, driven by her desire to share the beautiful gift of Reiki and self-empowerment with others. Her journey culminated in 2019 with the publication of her award-winning book,“Why Am I So Happy,” and the co-authorship of "Beyond Wellness: Usui Reiki Training Manual Levels I & II." Her greatest joy doesn't come from her own success but from seeing others find healing and peace through her teachings., Vail concludes.

Paula Vail joins notable women like Oprah Winfrey and Melinda Gates as co-authors of America's Leading Ladies, a collection celebrating the power of the feminine spirit and inspiring success stories.

As the host of“Elevating Your Life” and the visionary behind Wellness Inspired, Paula Vail has been a beacon of light in the world of Reiki and self-empowerment since 2008. With over 12 years of Reiki experience and Usui Master training from Machu Picchu, Peru, she also holds a Level III Mastery in Serenity Vibrational Healing. She studied Shamanism and Quantum Healing, earning her shamanic name, Shan Tara. Her mission is to guide others towards love, compassion, and manifesting blessings in their lives, a mission that has touched countless lives and brought about profound transformations.

