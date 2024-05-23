Kelly & Duane Roberts Appoint VP Of Hospitality & Operations At The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa & Irvine & Roberts Vineyards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Hsieh named Vice President of Hospitality and Operations at The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa and Irvine & Roberts Vineyards

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelly and Duane Roberts, owners and keepers of the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa and the Irvine & Roberts Vineyards have appointed Jason Hsieh as the Vice President of Hospitality and Operations of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA and the Irvine & Roberts Vineyards in Ashland, Oregon.

With more than 30 years of management experience in the luxury and lifestyle hospitality industry, Hsieh previous roles include senior leadership positions with Four Seasons, Balboa Bay Resort, Caesar's Palace, MGM Grand, Golden Nugget, and other luxury and boutique resorts. Hsieh takes the helm of this iconic, AAA Four-Diamond hotel which has remained faithful to the grand style and ambiance enjoyed by its very first guests since 1876. Hsieh will oversee the day-to-day operations of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa and continue to establish first class experiences, luxury service and long-term strategic planning and financial performance for the hotel. Hsieh served on the board of directors for Rutgers and Irvine Universities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason Hsieh with his extensive experience and passion for hospitality, we are confident that Jason will continue to elevate our guest experiences and uphold the legacy of excellence that defines our iconic properties." Said Kelly Roberts, Owner of The Historic Mission Inn Hotel and Spa and the Irvine & Roberts Vineyards.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Festival of Lights, Southern California's most enchanting holiday tradition. Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn, this year's festival will take place from November 23, 2024, through January 6, 2025, kicking off with a Switch On Ceremony. In April 2024, Historic Hotels of America®, an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announced its 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America® Most Literary Hotels List. The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa proudly holds the fourth position on this prestigious list.

Just five miles from the heart of downtown Ashland, Irvine & Roberts Vineyards offers some of Oregon's most thrilling and award winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays in a panoramic setting. From the owners of The historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Kelly and Duane Roberts invite you to visit the tasting room, enjoy local delicious pairings and take in the breathtaking views. Nestled amidst the picturesque convergence of the Cascade and Siskiyou mountain ranges lies Irvine & Roberts Estate Vineyards, spanning an impressive 46 acres. Perched at an elevation of 2,100 feet with a northeastern exposure, our estate benefits from unique soil compositions and refreshing breezes, creating an ideal environment for cultivating cool-climate varietals such as Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Additionally, we proudly cultivate small quantities of Pinot Meunier and Gamay Noir.

The Irvine & Roberts Vineyards are a proud Artistic Director's Circle Sponsor of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Founded in 1935 by Angus L. Bowmer, the Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival is among the oldest and largest professional non-profit theatres in the nation. Celebrating the 89th anniversary season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The 2024 Opening Weekend of the annual On-Stage Production began the evening of March 22nd at the Angus Bowmer. The Festival will run nightly from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm March through October. The Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) in Ashland, Oregon each year presents an eight-and-a-half-month season of 10 plays performed in the Allen Elizabethan Theatre, the Angus Bowmer Theatre, the Thomas Theatre, plus numerous ancillary activities and undertakes an extensive theatre education program.

The Irvine & Roberts Vineyards Tasting Room:

1614 Emigrant Creek Road, Ashland, Oregon 97520 (541) 482-9383 |

For more information regarding The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, please visit:

Media Inquiries:

AKR Public Relations

...

Amanda Ruisi

AKR PUBLIC RELATIONS

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram