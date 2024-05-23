Wasa Water Launches Into Space On June 8Th At Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wasa Water Launches into Space on June 8th at Kennedy Space Center Honoring Sir Gary Kong with the Illustrious Visionary Award

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On June 8th, an extraordinary event will unfold at the Kennedy Space Center with the historic launch of Wasa Water into space. This monumental occasion will honor Sir Gary Kong with the presentation of the illustrious Visionary Award by former veteran astronaut and former Vice President of Boeing, Bruce E. Melnick. Keynote speakers for the evening include:Sir Gary Kong, is the founder of the Global Hero Foundation, The 1 wine, Classic New York beer, and Wasa WaterLarry Namer, Co-Founder of E! Channel and is the current CEO Metan & Chairman of LJN Media.Richard Salgado, Super Bowl Correspondent & CEO of Coastal Advisors.Billie Mitchell, CEO of Billie Mitchell Public Relations and Events, and Senior Vice President of Wasa Water.Rogelio Vonz Santos, Innovator, Inventor, CEO of Aevolve & Amylex Biotech company with FDA-approved technologies.A major announcement will be made by Sir Gary Kong and Billie Mitchell, revealing their groundbreaking initiative to send Wasa Water to outer space through the SpaceX rideshare program. Adding to the evening's allure, Grammy-nominated recording artist Jenny Jam will deliver a special performance.The event promises to be an unforgettable night, celebrating innovation, vision, and the pioneering spirit of space exploration.Event Details:Date: June 8thTime: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pmLocation: Kennedy Space Center, Merritt Island, FloridaAbout Wasa Water:Introducing Wasa Water's revolutionary new bottling line! Experience the purity and freshness of Wasa Water, sourced from the pristine waters of Wausau, Wisconsin, and now brought to you with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. Our advanced bottling process ensures every drop is impeccably clean and refreshingly crisp, straight from nature to your hands. Perfect for any occasion, Wasa Water is your go-to choice for unparalleled hydration. Embrace the difference of premium quality and taste the excellence of Wasa Water today. Drink smart, live well!About Sir Gary Kong:Sir Gary Sze Kong is a distinguished entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and visionary. His entrepreneurial acumen is matched by his philanthropic fervor. He is the founder of the Global Hero Foundation, an organization dedicated to addressing pressing global issues and enhancing community welfare. His benevolent initiatives have garnered widespread recognition, including the Outstanding Community Service Award conferred by Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.About Bruce E. Melnick:Bruce Melnick is the former Vice President of Boeing Florida Operations located on the East Central Coast of Florida. Services provided by Boeing in Florida include engineering, facilities, and maintenance support to NASA and the Department of Defense for Space Shuttle, International Space Station, and Delta rocket programs. .About Richard Salgado:Rich Salgado, affectionately known as "Big Daddy" to friends and the sports world, has provided insurance for more than 500 professional athletes and celebrities throughout his thirty-plus year career. His company, Coastal Advisors, LLC, has a lineup of clients that are major stars in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB.About Rogelio Vonz Santos:Rogelio Vonz Santos is the founder of Aevolve, a digital company aimed at revolutionizing the way medical innovations are financed with their blockchain technology, and the Co-founder and Chairman of Amylex, a biotechnology company researching & developing disease-modifying solutions. One of his biggest accomplishments was securing FDA Approval for Commercial Use of a nanomolecular technology that reduces and fights Alzheimer's at its source.About Billie Mitchell, the esteemed founder of "Billie Mitchell Public Relations & Events" and "Supernova Models," boasts an illustrious career marked by unparalleled achievements. Throughout her tenure, she has orchestrated events for dignitaries ranging from royalty to heads of state, as well as luminaries from the world of entertainment. Her exceptional prowess has culminated in the successful procurement of over half a billion dollars in funding over the course of fifteen years. Presently, she holds the esteemed positions of Director of Operations and President at Wasa Water, where her leadership continues to shape the organization's trajectory.About Jenny Jam:Grammy-nominated recording artist Jenny Jam has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice and dynamic performances. Her unique blend of genres and heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, making her a standout in the music industry. Jenny's special performance at the event is sure to be a highlight of the evening, adding to the excitement and celebration of innovation and exploration.

