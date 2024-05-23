Butterfly Rising Institute Announces New Focus To Serve ALL Working Moms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Coaching Organization Will Uplift and Empower More Mothers

DENVER, CO, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI ), a coaching organization for working mothers in Colorado who are facing challenging times, announces it will now focus on helping ALL working mothers who are aiming to advance their careers and be successful in their personal lives.

“With my recent marriage, pregnancy, and studies I decided that most moms have a common thread and that is the feeling of being stretched too thin while trying to raise amazing children and attain success in her career. There is always the fear of not doing enough when she is doing her best,” says Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of BRI that was originally focused on single working mothers only.“Through focus groups and training, I also saw a need in the community. It's not just single mothers that can benefit from my services, it's all working mothers. I'm excited to embark on this new chapter of BRI.”

BRI helps women achieve life-changing transformation through three pillars: career, communication, and cash flow. BRI offers personal and professional development training and retreats for working mothers who are looking for tools to help them improve their work-life balance, communication, and live a life of personal freedom.

In addition to group coaching programs, BRI offers 1-day leadership programs for businesses that focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and empowering women as mothers and employees.

About Butter Rising Institute:

Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help working mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three pillars: career, communication, or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of working mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI's ultimate vision is that no working mother is left behind regardless of status, situation, or stigma.

About Tanya Davis:

Tanya is a life coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and motherhood. As a mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current Ph.D. student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.

