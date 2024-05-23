Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Audible Alert For Commercial Truck Drivers That Designates A Runaway Truck Ramp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Jose A. of Arvada, CO is the creator of Runaway Truck Talk Saving Lives (RTTSL), an improved safety system that communicates with commercial truck drivers, notifying them of upcoming runaway truck ramps. As the truck approaches these types of signs, the system sounds an audible alert and will communicate to the driver in his or her primary language and tell them that the ramp is up ahead. The device is comprised of a transmitter mounted to the inside of a windshield in a cab or on the dashboard of a vehicle. The purpose of the mounting the device is to prevent malfunction of the device in inclement weather conditions and to allow for a clear signal to be submitted and received.In use, as the vehicle passes a truck ramp sign, a sensor will send a signal to the transmitter communicating in the primary language of the driver, thereby informing the driver of upcoming hazards which are posted on the sign ahead. The device may also be used as a translation service when operating a vehicle and different languages are involved. Ultimately, the system helps promote safety in the trucking industry and will inevitably save lives during an emergency.Runaway truck ramps are specifically designed emergency escape routes located on steep downgrades. These ramps use gravel, sand, or arrestor beds to slow down and stop runaway trucks by providing a controlled environment to dissipate the truck's kinetic energy. Commercial truck drivers frequently travel in unfamiliar areas and may be completely unaware of where runaway truck ramps are located.While advance warning signs and directional signs are helpful, short notice of the runaway ramp could still cause serious accidents, injuries, and even death. Drivers are often instructed to plan their routes carefully, taking note of steep grades and the locations of runaway truck ramps along their journey; however, advanced notifications of these ramp locations would be exceptionally helpful to improve commercial truck safety. The RTTSL is innovative and ensures all commercial truck drivers would know of the exact locations of runaway truck ramps on their travel routes.Jose filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his RTTSL product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Runaway Truck Talk Saving Lives can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

