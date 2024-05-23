'2024 Flat Stanley Rides A Harley For Kids & Cops' To Benefit 15 Delray Beach Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flat Stanley 2024 Logo

John“Mad Dog” Looney & Chuck“Big Dog” Halberg

On the Road

Taking a load off - Chuck and Pam Halberg

Cross Country Journey to Raise Funds for Programs Supporting Children, Police and Animals Kicks off July 4

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delray Beach resident Chuck“Big Dog” Halberg and riding partners John“Mad Dog” Looney and Jean“Jaboo” Alepin are embarking on a charitable cross country journey to raise funds for 15 Delray Beach-based nonprofit organizations. Called the '2024 Flat Stanley Rides a Harley for Kids & Cops,' the trip will last from July 4-22, 2024 and raise money for programs supporting children, police, and animals in Delray Beach. Supporters can donate to the nonprofit of their choice at .Halberg, a supporter of various South Florida organizations and owner and president of Stuart & Shelby Home Builders, took his first road trip to benefit kids and cops in 2011. Along with his former riding partner Jimmy Christe (in memory of), Halberg made it a personal mission to touch all 48 states in the continental United States over three road trips. The two accomplished this in 2018 and raised over $50,000 for local nonprofits in the process. In 2021, Halberg was joined by his new riding partners – as well as popular children's book character Flat Stanley – and raised $77,000 for 10 local nonprofits.This year, Halberg and friends are at it again. This year's trip kicks off on July 4 and will include stops in Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, North Carolina, as well as other states. Halberg will once again take Flat Stanley, who will join in on all activities. Followers can get nightly updates from Flat Stanley on the trip at , which will include memorable moments with local police officers, K-9s, and visits to historic landmarks.Flat Stanley's Tour Dates (miles estimated per GPS):.7/4 Perry, FL 383 Miles.7/5 Tuscaloosa, AL 353 Miles.7/6 Jonesboro, AR 343 Miles.7/7 Wichita NE, KS 444 Miles.7/8 La Junta, CO 393 Miles.7/9 Cortez, CO 339 Miles.7/10 Kanab, UT 290 Miles.7/11 Ogden, UT 341 Miles.7/12 Jackson, WY 230 Miles.7/13 Great Falls, MT 389 Miles.7/14 Williston, ND 416 Miles.7/15 Wall, SD 430 Miles.7/16 Sioux City, IA 369 Miles.7/17 Moline, IL 361 Miles.7/18 Poplar Bluff, MO 379 Miles.7/19 Lebanon, TN 310 Miles.7/20 Brevard, NC 308 Miles.7/21 Savanah, GA 280 Miles.7/22 Delray Beach, FL 439 MilesBenefitting nonprofits: Arts Garage, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, EJS Project, Eat Better Live Better, Achievement Center for Children & Families, Delray Chamber Education Fund, Dezzy's Second Chance Animal Rescue, Delray Beach Library, Spady Museum, Roots and Wings, Bound for College, Milagro Center, Miracle League of Delray Beach, Community Classroom Project, and Delray Beach Historical Society.Supporters can donate to the nonprofit of their choice by visiting .Donations for Delray Citizens for Delray Police are by check only and can be mailed to:Delray Beach Police Department300 W. Atlantic AvenueDelray Beach, FL 33444Attn: Delray Citizens for Delray Police Flat Stanley

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

4013783486 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn