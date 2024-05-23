Woody & The Retros Bring The Swinging 60'S To Coachella Valley, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- A recent patron PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to transport back in time to the groovy era of the 1960's with Woody & The Retros®, the hippest sensation hitting the Coachella Valley music scene. This talented group of musicians is bringing the feel-good sounds of the swinging 60's to the desert, promising to take audiences on a nostalgic journey through the decade of peace, love, and rock n' roll.Led by frontman Woody Retro, a seasoned musician with a passion for the music of the 60's, Woody & The Retros are known for their energetic live performances and authentic sound. The band's repertoire includes hit songs from iconic artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Tommy James & the Shondells, The Kinks, Hank Ballard, Grateful Dead, The Ventures, Eddie Cochran, Albert King, Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs, Richie Valens, Chuck Berry, Los Lobos, Elvis Presley, Johnny Rivers, The Statler Brothers, The Beach Boys, as well as other-known gems from the era. Their goal is to transport audiences back in time and create an immersive experience that will have everyone dancing and singing along. Relive memories and create new lasting thoughts with Woody & The Retros.To kick off the band's repeat performances in Coachella Valley the renowned BaBaloo Lounge Palm Desert, California is featuring Woody & The Retros Thursday and Sunday evenings the entire month of June 2024. These special events, titled "Swinging Nights of Feel-Good Sounds," will feature three full sets of classic hits 6:30 - 9:30 PM from the early 60's, as well as a few surprises and appearances from The Refills who perform an Eclectic Mix of Pop Rock Dance Music 60's thru the New Millenium. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere, complete with retro-inspired outfits, psychedelic visuals, and a dance floor to let loose and groove to the swingin' sounds of live music by dedicated and seasoned musicians.Woody & The Retros are excited to bring their unique sound and energy to the Coachella Valley community. With their passion for the music of the early 60's and dedication to delivering an authentic experience, this band is sure to become a fan favorite in the desert. Don't miss your chance to relive the magic of the swinging 60's with Woody & The Retros at BaBaloo Lounge in Palm Desert, California the entire month of June. Plus check their full schedule of shows at the link below for many other venues throughout Southern California's Coachella Valley. There's NO cover charge or minimum required, plenty of free parking, friendly staff and a welcoming atmosphere for these fabulous evenings of fun, dancing, delicious food and top-shelf libations. Get ready to feel the good vibes and let the music take you back in time.A bit of history about American/British protege Woody Retro:It was long ago at age three in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elwood Reppert Jr. discovered his passion for music. The music seed was planted after the three-year-old heard Elvis Presley sing "I'm All Shook Up." Elwood, known by his friends and family as "Woody" was strolling down the aisle in a grocery store with his parents after listening to Elvis sing on the car radio. It was Woody's first time hearing the song, and as he strolled the aisle, toddler Woody blurted out the words, "I'm All Shook Off." His Mom stopped dead in her tracks, looked at his Dad and said, "I think we have a singer in the family." Both parents were entertainers. Woody's mom was in theater, and his dad was a trumpet player and leader of a band during the Big Band Swing Era. There was no doubt the music gene was in Woody's DNA.Born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania offered Woody many opportunities for the Vocalist/Bassist to perform and travel. In 2016, Woody was inducted into the Berks County Pennsylvania Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2017, Woody began participating in open mic performances and jams throughout Coachella Valley, California, and he played bass guitar and sang with local bands and musicians. Performing the feel-good sounds of the swinging 60's was always Woody's desire, and in 2019, he teamed with two longtime friends, Drummer James St James and Guitarist Jerry Steelfox to form an early 60's rock band called SAINTSTEELWOOD®. In 2024, to meet the demands of a growing list of performances, the name of the band was changed to Woody & The Retros. Today, Woody & The Retros continue to play the early 60's genre of niche tunes and "Feel Good Sounds of the Swingin' 60's" throughout Southern California's Desert Cities and beyond. A patron recently stated, "This band is the best. I can't sit still. I'm moving in my seat. I'm even up on the dance floor. That doesn't happen very often."Book Woody & The Retros for your next event, private party or venue.Email: ...Voicemail: 760-980-1435Social media makes it easy to keep in touch with Woody & The Retros:Visit Woody & The Retros Facebook PageSee Woody & The Retros Performance Schedule on FacebookLike & Follow Woody & The Retros on Facebook

