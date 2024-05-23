Chronic Pain Market 2032: Epidemiology Analysis, Therapeutic Advancements, Regulatory Achievements By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chronic Pain Forecast

DelveInsight's Chronic Pain Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Chronic Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pain Market Report:

The Chronic Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2023, The US FDA has approved QULIPTA (atogepant), created by Allergan, now part of AbbVie, for preventing migraines in adults. Additionally, in August 2023, the European Commission approved AQUIPTA (atogepant) for migraine prophylaxis in adults experiencing four or more migraine days per month.

In March 2023, The FDA in the United States gave its approval for Pfizer's ZAVZPRET (zavegepant), which is a third-generation, high-affinity, selective, and structurally distinctive small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist. This approval allows for the acute treatment of migraines in adults, whether with or without aura.

In 2023, the total prevalence of chronic pain in the United States was approximately 54 million, with only about 36 million cases being diagnosed.

In the seven major markets (7MM), the total diagnosed cases of chronic pain were approximately 114.4 million in 2023. According to the analysis, these cases are projected to grow by 2034 at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In the United States, the 45-64 age group had the highest number of age-specific cases in 2023, with approximately 2.2 million diagnosed cases recorded within this particular age bracket.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed chronic pain cases among Western countries, totaling approximately 36.2 million cases. It is anticipated that this number will rise by the conclusion of 2034.

In cases of chronic pain, approximately 30% are diagnosed as mild, whereas around 70% are identified as severe.

Key Chronic Pain Companies: Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Carolinas Pain Institute Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical, University of South Florida, AJU Pharm Co., Ltd., Massachusetts General Hospital, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Persica Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertanical GmbH, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., Creative Medical Technology, Sorrento Therapeutics, Tissue Tech Inc., and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), HP-5000 (diclofenac sodium), GSK3858279, ST-01, Adezunap (AP707), Buprenorphine Buccal Film [Belbuca], Jincaopian Tablets, Exparel, OM-89 [Uro-Vaxom® Capsule], Siltuximab, Adezunap, PP353, GSK3858279, LY3016859 ISA, VER-01, Tricortin 1000, CELZ-201-DDT, Resiniferatoxin, TTAX03, and others

The Chronic Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pain market dynamics.

Chronic Pain Overview

Chronic pain is a persistent pain that lasts for weeks, months, or even years beyond the usual recovery period for an illness or injury. It is distinct from acute pain, which is a direct response to a specific injury or condition and typically resolves once the underlying cause is treated. Chronic pain can arise without a clear cause and may persist even after the original injury or illness has healed.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Pain

Chronic Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Pain Therapies and Key Companies

ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

HP-5000 (diclofenac sodium): Noven Pharmaceuticals

GSK3858279: GSK

ST-01: Sustained Therapeutics Inc.

Adezunap (AP707): Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Buprenorphine Buccal Film [Belbuca]: Carolinas Pain Institute

Jincaopian Tablets: Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical

Exparel: University of South Florida

OM-89 [Uro-Vaxom® Capsule]: AJU Pharm Co., Ltd.

Siltuximab: Massachusetts General Hospital

Adezunap: Apurano Pharmaceuticals

PP353: Persica Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GSK3858279: GlaxoSmithKline

LY3016859 ISA: Eli Lilly and Company

VER-01: Vertanical GmbH

Tricortin 1000: Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a.

CELZ-201-DDT: Creative Medical Technology

Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics

TTAX03: Tissue Tech Inc.

Chronic Pain Market Strengths

According to the CDC, in the US itself around 50 million adults have chronic daily pain, with around 20 million adults experiencing high impact chronic pain that interferes with daily life or work activities, indicating the huge opportunity in this area

Label expansion into the other indications also very much on the cards if the drug is able to show the efficacy in the range of opioids with better safety profile.

Chronic Pain Market Opportunities

There is an implicit need of drugs which are pocket friendly, non-addictive, easy to administer and possess no side effects.

More than 2/3rd of patients are suffering from moderate to severe chronic pain and opioids are the mainstay of treatment; majority of patients/ physicians are eagerly waiting for non-opioids options.

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Pain Companies: Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Carolinas Pain Institute Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical, University of South Florida, AJU Pharm Co., Ltd., Massachusetts General Hospital, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Persica Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertanical GmbH, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., Creative Medical Technology, Sorrento Therapeutics, Tissue Tech Inc., and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), HP-5000 (diclofenac sodium), GSK3858279, ST-01, Adezunap (AP707), Buprenorphine Buccal Film [Belbuca], Jincaopian Tablets, Exparel, OM-89 [Uro-Vaxom® Capsule], Siltuximab, Adezunap, PP353, GSK3858279, LY3016859 ISA, VER-01, Tricortin 1000, CELZ-201-DDT, Resiniferatoxin, TTAX03, and others

Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pain current marketed and Chronic Pain emerging therapies

Chronic Pain Market Dynamics: Chronic Pain market drivers and Chronic Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

