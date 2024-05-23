Seeds Here Now Announces Major Seed Giveaway Contests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seeds Here Now, a leading provider of high-quality cannabis seeds, is excited to announce their major weekly seed giveaway contests. These contests will give growers and enthusiasts the opportunity to win a variety of premium seeds from top breeders in the industry.The first contest, "Throwback Thursday," will give participants a chance to win a pack of feminized cannabis seeds . To enter, contestants must like and share the Throwback Thursday post on Instagram or Facebook, use the hashtag“#shntbt,” share a personal memory of the featured strain, and comment on the corresponding blog post. The winner will be selected on the following Thursday.The second contest, "Fix It Friday," will allow growers to showcase their expertise in troubleshooting common gardening problems. A panel of expert judges will determine the winner, who will receive a free pack of feminized seeds from Pure XX ."We are thrilled to offer these exciting contests to our loyal customers and the cannabis community," said James Bean, the CEO of Seeds Here Now. "We believe in supporting both growers and breeders, and these contests are a great way to showcase their talents and give back to our community."For more information and to enter, please visit the Seeds Here Now website. Don't miss this chance to win some of the best cannabis seeds in the industry and show off your growing skills. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Seeds Here Now.

