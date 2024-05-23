Big News Alert: South Main Centre Acquired By Infinite Equity Capital, Adding Excitement To Summit County's Retail Scene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Main Center, Akron, OH - Tenants

South Main Center, Akron, OH - Ice Cream Cone by Waylon's Handcrafted - CK Myers Ice Cream

Revitalization Underway: South Main Centre Set for Half a Million Dollar Upgrade

AKRON, OHIO, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Main Centre LLC, in partnership with Infinite Equity Capital LLC , proudly announces the completion of the acquisition of this shopping center on May 14, 2024.Nestled at the bustling intersection of South Main and Magua Drive, South Main Centre enjoys a vibrant community. With an active commuter presence of approximately 12,000 vehicles per day, the center stands as a beacon of accessibility and opportunity for retailers.Surrounded by a tapestry of residential neighborhoods, retail hubs, and recreational destinations like Miller Lake and Tukeyfoot Golf Course, South Main Centre offers a unique blend of convenience and lifestyle appeal. The stability and desirability of the area are underscored by median home values hovering around $204,000 in the immediate vicinity.South Main Centre also presents an opportunity for substantial value enhancement through facade renovations, HVAC upgrades, parking lot repairs, and more. These enhancements are poised to elevate the property's appeal and bolster its value proposition. The anticipated investment of half a million dollars underscores Infinite Equity Capital, LLC's commitment to South Main Centre and the surrounding neighborhood."We are thrilled about the potential of South Main Centre," said Anna Carley , Legal Counsel and Managing Director of Acquisitions and Asset Management at Infinite Equity Capital. "With its strong demographics, strategic location, and actionable management initiatives, we believe the property offers an enticing opportunity for investors aiming to optimize returns in the retail sector." South Main Centre's outparcel sale also presents a promising opportunity.South Main Centre is home to a diverse array of tenants, including Buehler's, Lakes Beverage, Karen's Hallmark, Waylon's Handcrafted - CK Myers Ice Cream, Subway, American Muscle & Fitness, Addiction Hair Studio, New China House, and Dominos Pizza. The shopping center is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Waylon's Handcrafted - CK Myers Ice Cream shop on June 7, 2024. The Mayor of Green will be present to officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding to the festivities. A warm invitation is extended to anyone who would like to attend this momentous occasion.Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, and their partners express gratitude to Howard Lipson of Mid-America Real Estate-Michigan, Inc., for their exceptional property management services.

Anna Carley

Infinite Equity Capital LLC

+1 561-510-0296

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn