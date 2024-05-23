Pints For Paws And The First-Ever Fee-Waived California Adopt-A-Pet Day All On June 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Berkeley Humane Pints For Paws 2024 Brewery Dog

Berkeley Humane Pints For Paws 2024 Big Shaggy

Berkeley Humane Pints For Paws 2024 Backpack pups

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society) will be hosting its award-winning 10th Annual Pints for Paws craft beer festival and participating in the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day. This statewide initiative, which takes place on June 1st, will feature more than 180 California animal welfare organizations offering fee-waived adoptions at their shelters or out in their communities. Berkeley Humane is going even further and waiving all adoption fees from now through Saturday, June 1st.“Pet lovers are going to want to be in Berkeley on Saturday, June 1st. It is going to be one of the biggest days for shelter pets in recent memory,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director.“We look forward to raising funds to support our shelter medical program at our 10th Anniversary Pints for Paws event, finding loving homes for our pets, and helping alleviate overcrowding in animal shelters. It will be a special day for everyone involved.”The large influx of animals brought into shelters in recent years is due to a severe nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals as well as a confluence of other factors, such as inflation and pet-friendly housing restrictions. Many communities in California do not have access to affordable veterinary care, including spay and neuter services.Berkeley Humane brings in animals from over eight counties and as far away as Hawai'i to support their shelter partners.Every available pet at Berkeley Humane has received top-notch medical and behavior evaluations, vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, felv/fiv test for cats at the discretion of our veterinarian, or heartworm preventative for dogs. The adoption package, designed to give you peace of mind, includes a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animal Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, free 30-day pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through our program Train the Bay.Pints for Paws craft beer festival has been voted Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay for several years running, Pints for Paws will take place on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, from 2 pm - 5 pm (1-hour earlier entrance for VIP ticket holders) at 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley. This event sells out every year.Working together, the goal of the statewide event is to find loving homes for 2,024 shelter pets across California on June 1st. Adoption fees will be waived, but the standard adoption counseling process still applies, which will help new families be set up for success.“California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving,” said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals.“By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change. This unprecedented and collaborative statewide effort can help reduce the number of animals in our shelters while also providing loving, caring families for our most vulnerable pets. There has never been a better time or better selection of incredible animals ready for new homes, and we know the people of California will rise to this challenge.”WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)WHAT: Pints for Paws Craft Beer Festival and Waived Adoption Fees between now and June 1WHERE:Visit berkeleyhumane to see the profiles of adoptable animals or buy tickets for Pints for Paws.WHEN: June 1, 2024WHY:Relieve Shelter Overcrowding/Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Pints for PawsFOR MORE INFO: berkeleyhumane###About Berkeley HumaneThe Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has origins dating back to 1895 and is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the United States. Today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of our community and a dedicated team of volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipal shelters that often need medical care, improved nutrition, training, and lots of love. In 2018, Berkeley Humane found homes for over 1200 dogs and cats and touched the lives of over 1000 additional pets through our programs and services. Learn more at .

