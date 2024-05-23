Brazil’S Tourist Wave: A Global Impact On U.K. And U.S. Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazilian tourists made a significant impact on tourism

in both the United Kingdom and the United States.



They now rank as the second-largest group of overseas visitors to the U.S., with a remarkable 456,235 travel

ers, just trailing the UK's 820,214.



In the UK, the numbers were equally impressive. Brazilian visitors soared to new heights with 344,000 tourists spending approximately 425 million pounds (around 2.8 billion Brazilian reais).



This marked an 18% increase in visits and a 70% surge in spending from 2019. Furthermore, 2023 saw a 29% increase in visits and a 37% rise in spending from 2022.



The UK's allure as a top travel

destination is bolstered by innovative marketing campaigns like 'Starring GREAT Britain'.







This campaign attracts tourists to the actual filming locations of popular British films and TV shows, including "Bridgerton" and "Harry Potter".



Additionally, the upcoming Brazil Roadshow in 2024 will enhance these ties by bringing UK tourism

leaders to Brazil to strengthen connections.



The UK welcomed 38 million international tourists in 2023, approaching pre-pandemic levels with a 21% increase from the previous year.



Tourist spending reached a record 31.1 billion pounds, up 9% from 2019, despite a slight inflation-adjusted decrease in spending power.



These trends emphasize the importance of Brazilian tourists globally and highlight their significant impact.

U.S.

In early 2024, Brazil confirmed its role as a top global tourism

contributor, sending 456,235 tourists to the U.S.



This made Brazil the second-largest source of overseas visitors to the U.S., after the UK with 820,214 tourists.



India, Japan, and South Korea also contributed significantly, according to NTTO data.



