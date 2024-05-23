São Paulo’S North Coast: A Whale Watching Sanctuary

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From June to November, São Paulo's North Coast becomes a prime destination for whale watching.



This area includes towns like Bertioga, Caraguatatuba, Ilhabela, São Sebastião, and Ubatuba.



Visitors come to see humpback whales and other marine life, including dolphins, which breed in these warmer waters.



Apart from whales and dolphins, it features turtles, manta rays, whale sharks, and various pelagic birds, attracting both national and international tourists.



The "Baleia à Vista" initiative enhances this appeal by focusing on the conservation and study of these marine creatures.



It provides sustainable and respectful ways to observe them in their natural habitat.



Whale watching boosts the local economy, supporting services from tour operations to dining and accommodations.



Emphasis on responsible tourism ensures minimal disturbance to wildlife.







Observers must maintain a distance of at least 100 meters from the whales and limit observation times to 30 minutes.



The annual increase in whale sightings indicates effective regional marine protection efforts.



Combining tourism with conservation helps sustain the North Coast's natural beauty and ecological health, setting a standard for responsible ecotourism.



The North Coast offers organized boat tours for safe, guided encounters with marine giants, ensuring an unforgettable experience.



This combination of natural allure, conservation, and sustainable tourism makes the North Coast significant as a leisure spot.



It also serves as an educational platform promoting marine biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

Background - São Paulo's North Coast: A Whale Watching Sanctuary

Indigenous leaders from New Zealand, Tahiti, Tonga, and the Cook Islands have granted legal

personhood to Pacific whales and dolphins.



This transformative treaty, known as the He Whakaputanga Moana or Declaration for the Ocean, was crafted under the leadership of the Hinemoana Halo Ocean Initiative.



It integrates Māori traditional wisdom with modern conservation strategies, heralding a new era in marine protection.



Whales and dolphins, revered as ancestral guardians in many Polynesian traditions, now enjoy rights that shield them from environmental harm.

