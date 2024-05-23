U.S. Economy Gains Momentum: PMI Soars To New Heights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of May 2024, the US Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reached its highest level since April 2022.



Reported by S&P Global , the index

escalated from 51.3 in April to 54.4 in May, highlighting a strong economic revival.



This growth is led by the service sector, which saw its PMI rise from 51.3 to 54.8.



This marks the largest production increase within a year, surpassing analyst expectations of stability.



The manufacturing

sector also experienced notable growth, with its PMI increasing from 50.0 to 50.9.



This rise continues a trend, reaching the highest level in 20 months and defying stability forecasts.



Despite these positive indicators, complexities remain. Employment in these sectors continues to drop, although the decline has slowed.







This suggests growing business confidence and expanding order books, possibly foreshadowing future employment increases.



Both sectors are dealing with rising production costs and product prices, mainly driven by manufacturing

in recent months.



These factors have caused a slight increase in inflation rates for costs and selling prices, posing challenges to the Federal Reserve's inflation target of 2%.



Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, indicates that inflation pressures are now primarily stemming from manufacturing

, not services.



This shift highlights potential difficulties in managing economic growth alongside inflation control.



The PMI's rise signals a sustained economic recovery, though challenges in job market dynamics and inflation remain.



These factors are critical for policymakers, businesses, and consumers to consider as they navigate ongoing economic trends.

