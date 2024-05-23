(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oncoclínicas has significantly enhanced its financial
status with a massive R$1.5 billion ($290 million) capital infusion from issuing new shares.
This move catapulted its stock by 18% at market
open, eventually stabilizing with a 15.57% gain.
As a leading network of cancer care clinics in Brazil, Oncoclínicas plays a crucial role in advancing cancer treatment
and patient care regionally.
The shares, issued at a 74% premium at R$13 each, reached their highest value since last April on Wednesday.
Key investors included Banco Master with R$1 billion ($194 million) and CEO Bruno Lemos Ferrari, who contributed R$500 million ($97 million).
Subsequently, Banco Master's funds, Quiron and Tessália, will secure a 12% stake in Oncoclínicas , potentially increasing to 18% after further acquisitions.
CEO Ferrari's stake will rise to 8.5%, while GoldmanSachs
decreased its share from 45% to 37%.
This capital boost extends beyond financial
stabilization to propel Oncoclínicas' growth strategy.
It also occurs as employment in the sector declines, indicating a shift toward more cost-efficient practices, possibly through automation.
Moreover, this increase in capital significantly reduces market
concerns about high leverage, bolstering investor confidence.
Oncoclínicas Rides Wave of Investor Confidence After Funding Round
Financial analysts have responded favorably to this strategic financial
maneuver.
Bradesco BBI praised the move for mitigating leverage concerns and recognized the premium as indicative of strong future earnings.
Itaú BBA viewed the premium as a reinforcement of market
confidence, particularly notable amid financial
restructuring.
JPMorgan projected a 15% EPS rise by 2025 and raised Oncoclínicas ' target price to R$8, keeping a neutral outlook.
This financial
move marks a key milestone for Oncoclínicas, enhancing its market
position and financial
health, attracting investor interest.
MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108251718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.