Oncoclínicas Rides Wave Of Investor Confidence After Funding Round

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oncoclínicas has significantly enhanced its financial

status with a massive R$1.5 billion ($290 million) capital infusion from issuing new shares.



This move catapulted its stock by 18% at market

open, eventually stabilizing with a 15.57% gain.



As a leading network of cancer care clinics in Brazil, Oncoclínicas plays a crucial role in advancing cancer treatment

and patient care regionally.



The shares, issued at a 74% premium at R$13 each, reached their highest value since last April on Wednesday.



Key investors included Banco Master with R$1 billion ($194 million) and CEO Bruno Lemos Ferrari, who contributed R$500 million ($97 million).



Subsequently, Banco Master's funds, Quiron and Tessália, will secure a 12% stake in Oncoclínicas , potentially increasing to 18% after further acquisitions.



CEO Ferrari's stake will rise to 8.5%, while GoldmanSachs

decreased its share from 45% to 37%.







This capital boost extends beyond financial

stabilization to propel Oncoclínicas' growth strategy.



It also occurs as employment in the sector declines, indicating a shift toward more cost-efficient practices, possibly through automation.



Moreover, this increase in capital significantly reduces market

concerns about high leverage, bolstering investor confidence.

Oncoclínicas Rides Wave of Investor Confidence After Funding Round

Financial analysts have responded favorably to this strategic financial

maneuver.



Bradesco BBI praised the move for mitigating leverage concerns and recognized the premium as indicative of strong future earnings.



Itaú BBA viewed the premium as a reinforcement of market

confidence, particularly notable amid financial

restructuring.



JPMorgan projected a 15% EPS rise by 2025 and raised Oncoclínicas ' target price to R$8, keeping a neutral outlook.



This financial

move marks a key milestone for Oncoclínicas, enhancing its market

position and financial

health, attracting investor interest.

MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108251718