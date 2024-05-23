Olivia Wright Joins KP Public Affairs As The Firm Expands Its Environmental Consulting And Regulatory Advocacy Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KP's regulatory advocacy professionals have nearly 100 years of combined experience working on environmental and natural resources policy and legal issues.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KP Public Affairs (KP) expands its environmental consulting and regulatory advocacy practice with the hiring of Olivia Wright. Olivia will work with the KP advocacy team and will be working on environmental regulatory, legislative, and policy issues, including issues related to administrative rulemaking, environmental quality, hazardous substance contamination, hazardous waste management, water quality, safe drinking water, air quality, decarbonization, and natural resources.“Olivia has considerable experience in complex environmental issues facing regulated industries operating in California,” said Michael Burns, managing partner at KP.“Her extensive legal background will be invaluable to KP clients as they navigate the ever-evolving regulatory policies and enforcement activities from state government.”Olivia brings nearly 20 years of experience in law and policy and adds further dimension to KP's environmental consulting and regulatory advocacy practice, strengthening the firm's existing capabilities at the California Environmental Protection Agency and adding new capabilities at the California Natural Resources Agency, as well as specific expertise on implementation of the California Environmental Quality Act.Olivia joins Jeff Sickenger, a partner with over 30 years of environmental advocacy experience, Brian White, a partner with over 25 years of environmental and natural resources advocacy experience, and Amilia Glikman, a registered lobbyist with over 20 years of environmental law experience, in representing a wide range of clients before the Legislature, the Administration, and various regulatory agencies on a broad range of environmental and natural resources policy issues, including the following:.Administrative Rulemaking.Legislative Drafting and Process.Natural Resources.Climate Change.Renewable Energy.Energy Efficiency.Air Quality.Water Quality and Water Resources.Safe Drinking Water.Brownfields Remediation.Hazardous Substances and Wastes.California Environmental Quality Act.Green Chemistry/Safer Consumer Products.Proposition 65.Pesticide Risk Management.Land Use.Oil and Gas.Forestry and WildfiresKP's regulatory advocacy professionals have nearly 100 years of combined experience working on environmental and natural resources policy and legal issues from both a regulator's perspective and from the perspective of regulated entities, which translates to more effective regulatory advocacy strategies for our clients.Prior to joining KP, Olivia worked as an attorney for the State of California, including as an Assistant Chief Counsel for both the Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. She also previously practiced as an environmental attorney at the law firm of Downey Brand LLP, where she focused on regulatory compliance and complex litigation matters related to hazardous substance contamination, water quality, and drinking water, and at the law firm of Kimble, MacMichael & Upton as a trial attorney focused on business disputes and commercial and agricultural real estate matters.To learn more about Olivia, check out her bio at: .For more information about KP's environmental consulting and regulatory advocacy practice, please visit: .About KP Public AffairsKP Public Affairs' multi-dimensional expertise spans across four service offerings, public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations, to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of California government. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group Partners, MultiState Associates, and Concordant Advisory.More information on KP's professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at .###

