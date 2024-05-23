Badboyboards Unveils New Kiosk - Bringing Cutting-Edge Kitchen Couture To Park Meadows Mall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONE TREE , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- badboyboards is a premier lifestyle wood products company dedicated to crafting premium cutting boards, butcher blocks, and wood features for the overlanding industry. Founded by entrepreneur Brad Kellum, a visionary known for pioneering the concept of retail theatre, is renowned for his commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation.badboyboards, a name that has been simmering in the whispers of culinary rebels and kitchen aficionados, announces the grand unveiling of its latest escapade – an innovative and new retail location nestled in the heart of Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colorado. This isn't just any opening; it's the dawn of a new era for cutting boards, where luxury collides with the outlaw spirit of innovation.For those who see cooking as an art form and a means of self-expression, the launch of our pop-up store at Park Meadows Mall is a must-visit destination. Our handcrafted culinary boards, sourced from the finest materials and infused with a rebellious spirit, are not just tools but badges of honor for those who dare to break free from culinary constraints.So, if you're a culinary rebel looking to add a touch of rebellion to your kitchen, make sure to visit. Let our boards be your badge of honor as you break free from culinary constraints and unleash your inner rebel chef. badboyboards is celebrating the grand opening of Park Meadows on June 1st, 2024. For more information, visit our website or follow us on social media for updates and special offers.

