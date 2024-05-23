Joshua Briscoe Utah Showcases Premier Floral Events Of 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Salt Lake City, Utah, 23rd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Joshua Briscoe Utah, a renowned figure in the floristry business, is excited to highlight a series of prestigious floral events taking place in 2024. Known for his significant contributions to the local business landscape and his inspiring entrepreneurial journey, Joshua's selections provide invaluable opportunities for growth, networking, and inspiration within the floral community.

Joshua Briscoe Utah is an enterprising and determined individual with a profound passion for flowers and floristry. His journey into entrepreneurship began with five years of experience working in various flower shops. Inspired by the success stories of young business owners on social media platforms like Instagram, Joshua decided to take a bold step in 2018, founding his own floral business.

Despite facing challenges as a first-generation entrepreneur without familial or communal business guidance, Joshua's resourcefulness and unwavering commitment to his vision led to the establishment of a thriving business. His dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of knowledge have made him a prominent figure in the floral industry, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.

Top Floral Events to Attend in 2024

The International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) is a significant event in the floral industry. It brings together professionals from around the world to promote fresh flowers and plants, boost production and consumption, and showcase the latest trends and developments. The upcoming IFTF 2024 is scheduled for November 5-7, and it promises to be bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever! With an expected crowd of nearly 30,000 floral business visitors from over 120 countries, it's a vital B2B platform for industry professionals to connect, network, and explore new opportunities . The event will feature over 250 exhibitors, celebrating the rich diversity of flowers and setting new standards of excellence in the floral industry. Don't miss this enchanting world of flowers!

Gateway to the America's Cup



Date: September 1-5, 2024

Location: Panama City, Panama

Website: gatewaytotheamericascup Overview: Founded in 1996, this world-class floral design competition features floral design presentations by renowned artists, hands-on workshops, and a vendor showcase. Competitors represent their countries in five design tasks, making it a spectacular event for floral enthusiasts.

Fun 'N Sun Floral Convention 2024



Date: September 4-7, 2024

Location: Carlsbad, California, USA

Website: cafgs/fns2024 Overview: This biennial convention offers a relaxed environment for industry professionals to connect, learn, and enjoy various activities, including the“Flower Fair,”“Grower Tour,” and“Fun 'N Sun Golf Tournament,” all in the beautiful setting of the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

Fleuramour 2024



Date: Late September 2024; dates TBA

Location: Rijkhoven, Belgium

Website: fleuramour Overview: Held at the 18th-century castle of Alden Biesen, this international design showcase features hundreds of magical floral installations by the world's most impressive floral designers, along with floral fashion shows, demonstrations, and workshops.

Expo Flor Ecuador 2024 and AGRIFLOR 2024



Date: Late September or early October 2024; dates TBA

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Websites: florecuador, agriflor Overview: Hosted by Expoflores, this biennial trade fair highlights the Ecuadorian flower sector and includes a variety of educational programs, networking opportunities, and the latest innovations in floriculture and horticulture.

IFPA“The Global Produce & Floral Show”



Date: October 2024; dates and location TBA

Website: freshproduce/events Overview: This event by the International Fresh Produce Association brings together the entire supply chain, offering insights from high-caliber speakers and showcasing technology, innovation, products, and services.

Trade Fair Aalsmeer 2024



Date: November 5-7, 2024

Location: Aalsmeer, Netherlands

Website: royalfloraholland/en Overview: A world-class networking event for florists and floral designers, featuring the world's largest display of cut flowers and blooming plants. It's an opportunity to make new contacts and do business in a spectacular setting.

IFTF – International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair



Date: November 6-8, 2024

Location: Vijfhuisen, Netherlands

Website: hppexhibitions/iftf Overview: One of the world's largest flower trade fairs, featuring new products, tools, and supplies from hundreds of exhibitors. Attendees can gain ideas for increasing sales and improving customer satisfaction.

ASCFG 2024 Conference



Date: Early November 2024; dates and location TBA

Website: ascfg Overview: Hosted by the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers, this conference includes floral design and business sessions, a trade show, and tours of flower farms, providing an engaging learning experience for all attendees.

Certified American Grown“Field to Vase Dinner Tours”

Various dates and locations TBA

americangrownflowers/field-to-vase

If you're looking for a magical experience you'll never forget, join this year's chosen group of American flower farmers in their fields for“Field to Vase Dinners”-intimate, casually elegant alfresco gatherings that feature seasonal, local and sustainable American Grown Flowers and Foliages, beautifully arranged by top U.S. floral designers.

Attendees will enjoy a gourmet repast of locally grown foods, expertly prepared by celebrated farm-to-table chefs and accompanied by sumptuous local wines and refreshing local brews. Each artisan-style dinner is held at a unique, breathtaking venue-an American flower farm.

Fleurs de Villes

Various dates and locations

fleursdevilles

Showcasing the artistry and products of top local florists and floral designers, growers, and nurseries in each city visited,“Fleurs de Villes” (flowers of the cities) public events feature magnificent, over-the-top flower displays in cooperation with leading sponsor brands, local and national media, and community-based groups.

Themes include“Voyage”-floral journeys of discovery to destinations around the world;“Noël”- floral celebrations of the holiday season;“Femmes”-floral celebrations of remarkable women;“Rosé”-floral celebrations supporting breast cancer research; and“Pride”-floral celebrations of joy and inclusion. Dates and locations in 2024 include:



Jan. 11-17-Winnipeg, Man., Canada

March 1-10-Bal Harbour (Miami), Fla.

March 20-24-Dallas, Texas

April 17-21-Québec City, Que., Canada

April 24-28-Costa Mesa, Calif.

May 1-5-Chicago, Ill.

May 8-12-Toronto, Ont., Canada

May 27-June 2-Montreal, Que., Canada

May 31-June 12-Edinburgh Scotland

June 21-July 1-Vancouver, B.C., Canada

June 26-July 1-Seattle, Wash.-Pride”

July 31-Aug. 4-Vancouver, B.C., Canada-“Pride”

Aug. 9-18-Sydney, Australia

Oct. 4-13-New York, N.Y.

Oct. 31-Nov 4-Boston, Mass.

Nov. 13-17-Scottsdale, Ariz.

Dec. 6-15-Seattle, Wash.-“Noël”

Dec. 11-15- Toronto, Ont., Canada-“Noël” Dec. 13-22- Vancouver, B.C., Canada-“Noël”

Joshua Briscoe Utah encourages all floral industry professionals to attend these events to enhance their knowledge, network with peers, and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations.

