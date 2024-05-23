Sanaka Samarasinha Advocates Urgent Action To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals By 2030

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan, US, 23rd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a powerful and thought-provoking TEDx Talk, Sanaka Samarasinha, former United Nations Resident Coordinator in Belarus, delivered a compelling message urging global cooperation and immediate action to address humanity's pressing challenges. With just a few years remaining until the target year of 2030 for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Samarasinha emphasized the critical need for collective efforts to create a sustainable future for all.

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Samarasinha's journey from a young law student and journalist to a seasoned development professional and senior international civil servant has profoundly shaped his perspective on global issues. Having worked in over 20 countries and traveled to over a hundred, Samarasinha has been deeply touched by the stories of resilience and survival shared by individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“Change is happening, and it is happening now,” remarked Samarasinha, highlighting the interconnectedness of global challenges such as climate change, conflict, poverty, and inequality. Drawing attention to alarming statistics, he underscored the urgency of addressing these issues before irreversible damage occurs. Samarasinha stressed the importance of recognizing our shared humanity and the collective responsibility to leave no one behind in the pursuit of sustainable development.

Samarasinha emphasized the transformative potential of the Sustainable Development Goals, a set of 17 ambitious objectives adopted by world leaders at the United Nations in 2015. These goals aim to eradicate poverty, hunger, and inequality and ensure environmental sustainability by 2030. Despite the monumental task ahead, Samarasinha remained optimistic about humanity's capacity to achieve these goals through concerted action and innovation.

“We can choose to work together to save this planet, for us, for our children, and the children of our children,” stated Samarasinha, urging individuals and governments to prioritize sustainable development efforts. He highlighted the importance of dismantling barriers, combating stigma, and empowering marginalized communities to unleash their full potential to contribute to a more equitable and sustainable world.

Samarasinha's impassioned plea for global cooperation comes at a pivotal moment, as the world grapples with unprecedented challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate-related disasters. As the clock ticks towards 2030, his message serves as a rallying cry for action, reminding us of the imperative to act now to secure a brighter future for future generations.

In addition to his role as the former UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus, Samarasinha has held various positions within the United Nations, including assignments in Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Kosovo, Samoa, Niue, Tokelau, and the Cook Islands. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in international development, human rights, and journalism to his SDG advocacy efforts.