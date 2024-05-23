DITP Proudly Presents The Export Clinic Alongside An Array Of Special Activities And Dedicated Zones At THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The premier destination for catalysing global business opportunities

Bangkok, Thailand, 23rd MAY 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 , a joint collaboration between the Department of International Trade Promotion

(DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse (KM), is the event with“Beyond Food Experience” theme, transcending the traditional food and beverage showcase. It offers a platform

for food and beverage entrepreneurs, retailers, super market

s, department stores, hotels, restaurants, and business-minded individuals to engage in fruitful discussions with both local and international stakeholders. Moreover, the event features special activities and dedicated exhibition areas aimed at updating participants on the latest trends and consumer demands, sparking innovative business ideas. Participation in these activities is completely free of charge.







One of the highlights this year is the Export Clinic , where # Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs from 58 countries worldwide will share invaluable insights into international trade with Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking effective entry into international market

s. Additionally, there is the thrilling Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge 2024 , a quest to discover top-tier chefs, both professional and youthful, adhering to global competition standards, making it the nation's most prestigious culinary contest. Furthermore, the Future Food Experience+ , which is the seminar program led by experts from Thailand and abroad sharing knowledge about the future of food, alongside tantalizing previews of future menu trends.







Explore dedicated product zones catering to every interest that includes:



THAIFEX – ANUGA Halal Market : Discover a vast array of certified halal products.

THAIFEX – ANUGA Organic Market : Delve into the world of organic produce and wholesome goodness.

THAIFEX – ANUGA Future Food Market : Explore the frontiers of sustainable and innovative food solutions.

THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup Zone : Uncover groundbreaking innovations from emerging food and beverage startups.

THAIFEX – ANUGA Trend Zone : Stay ahead of the curve with insights into the latest industry trends.

THAIFEX – ANUGA taste Innovation Show: Marvel at award-winning food innovations.

Thai SELECT Pavilion : Experience the culinary excellence of Thai SELECT-certified products. Thai Halal Pavilion : Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of halal cuisine.

Additionally, the exhibition includes the DITP Service Center for international trade consultations, the Food Arcade (Future Food) to raise awareness about future food trends, a showcase promoting herbal products, and“Thailand: The Land of Tropical Fruits” to spotlight Thai fruits. Various government agencies and organizations such as the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), Thai Food Processors Association (TFPA), and the Thai Heart Foundation are also participating.

For inquiries, please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion

(DITP) call center 1169. For more information and registration, visit



Trade Days: May 28th – June 1st, 2024 | 10.00 AM – 6.00 PM Public Day: June 1st, 2024 | 10.00 AM – 8.00 PM Venue: IMPACT Challenger Halls 1-3 and IMPACT Exhibition Center Halls 5-12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani