Addressing The Urgent Need For Accessible Support Services For Older Adults In Hampshire

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hampshire's ongoing demographic shift highlights the critical need for accessible support services for older individuals. With a staggering 25% of the population already aged 65 and over, and projections indicating a further increase in the years ahead, the necessity for comprehensive and easily accessible support services has never been more pressing.



In response to the challenges posed by Hampshire's ageing population, it's vital that older residents are able receive crucial information and support, which will allow them to thrive in their communities. With this objective in mind, Age Concern Hampshire has launched a new Location Finder feature on their website. This new function offers older individuals and their families an easy and efficient way to discover the comprehensive range of services available in their local areas.

"At Age Concern Hampshire, we recognize the challenges faced by older individuals and their families in accessing vital support services," stated Helen Callen, CEO of Age Concern Hampshire. "With the introduction of our Location Finder, we are taking a step forward in bridging this gap by providing an easy-to-use search process that empowers older adults to readily access the assistance and information they require to thrive in their communities."

By offering this simplified process, Age Concern Hampshire aims to ensure that users can navigate the complexities of accessing support with ease and confidence, with options tailored to their specific needs and geographical location. Whether it's Care and Wellbeing Centres, Foot Care Clinics, Help at Home, Information services, social groups, or IT sessions the location finder will help find those closest.

To discover the wide range of services that Age Concern Hampshire offers in your area, please access their Location Finder using the following link:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...