Gillespie Manners Wins Best Tech Recruiter At 2024 Global Business Tech Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) On 9th May, Gillespie Manners was announced as the winner of the 'Best Tech Recruiter' category at the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards. Fighting off fierce competition with a strong submission that detailed recent company achievements and strong client case studies, the entry laid out tangible evidence of business growth and development over the past 12 months.

The news comes as Gillespie Manners celebrates its twentieth year in business.

In response to the announcement, Alex Gillespie, Co-Founder, shared his gratitude: “It's been two whole decades since Andrew and I founded the firm out of pure frustration with the limitations of the recruitment market. After years of hard graft and many economic challenges fought through, it's absolutely incredible to receive recognition on the global stage.”

Alongside a unique methodology and an unwavering commitment to client and candidate satisfaction, this award win truly places Gillespie Manners in the global spotlight for technology-focused recruitment. Worldwide event attendance, paired with continuous investment

in L&D across the core verticals of supplychain

technology, retail technology, robotics and automation, AI, RFID, and sustainability technology, heavily contribute to the business' international expansion plan.

The judges' comments on the winning submission were shared at the time of announcement:

“In a time when the industry faced unprecedented obstacles, this agency displayed unparalleled creativity, devising ingenious strategies to acquire new clients. With over two decades of dedicated service, they've reshaped the recruitment landscape, leaving a lasting mark on the industry. Their NPS of 92 speaks volumes about the satisfaction and trust they've garnered from both clients and candidates alike.”

When asked for comment on the award win and the comments from the judges, Andrew Manners, Co-Founder of Gillespie Manners, said: “Our ethos and methodology are what originally set us apart from other recruitment firms, and the fact we still operate on those principles 20 years later is what has led to achievements such as this.”



This prestigious title announces Gillespie Manners' intentions to continue its fast-paced growth and sets the tone for the future of the business. The road map for the next 12-18 months presents exciting advancements in the firm's contribution to the discipline of Retained Executive Search.

About Gillespie Manners Retained Executive Search

Gillespie Manners is the evolution of search and selection because it places real people at the forefront of a unique resourcing methodology. The focus of the entire team is to match the right talent with the right opportunities.

Above and beyond traditional recruitment services, Gillespie Manners work on an exclusive basis with global clients to provide a consultative headhunting experience.

Contact Gillespie Manners >

About The Global Business Tech Awards

The Global Business Tech Awards showcase the best tech from around the world. The awards are judged by an independent panel of leading technology experts so their value to the tech industry is exponential, they are the ultimate testimony to your work and skills. Entries are welcomed from large and small tech companies, entrepreneurs and consultants working locally or internationally.

Contact the award organiser >