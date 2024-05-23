France's Macron Rules Out Surrender Amid New Caledonia Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 23 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that heavy police presence in New Caledonia will remain intact until calm is restored there, underlining that surrender was not an option.
"In the coming hours and days, massive new operations will be scheduled where necessary, and republican order in its entirety will be re-established because there is no other choice," Macron told a press conference
during a visit to the Pacific island of New Caledonia.
Describing the violence as an "unprecedented insurrection," Macron said that an additional 3,000 security personnel would be deployed to the island, where large swathes of the area lie in ruin after more than a week of protests.
French lawmakers approved a bill extending voting
rights in provincial elections
to residents arriving from mainland France, a change detractor believe could marginalize indigenous people and benefit pro-France politicians. (end)
ma
MENAFN23052024000071011013ID1108251666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.