Chinese Firm Plans Electric Bus Production In Turkiye's Diyarbakır

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Mehmet Beshir Yılmaz, the Vice Chairman of the KaracadaghOrganised Industrial Zone (OIZ), stated that they had discussionswith a Chinese company to establish an electric bus assemblyfactory, and the talks went positively, Azernews reports.

The production and usage of electric vehicles

are increasing dayby day. Both domestic and foreign productions are growing in numberin our country.

Turkey holds a significant position in the market

in terms ofproduction.

At this point, a Chinese company aims to manufacture inTurkey.

According to the report on Ekonomim, Mehmet Beshir Yılmaz, theVice Chairman of the Karacadagh OIZ, provided information about thecurrent status of the OIZ, saying that they recently haddiscussions with a Chinese company to establish an electric busassembly factory, and the talks went positively. He mentioned thatif the investment

s of the Chinese company proceed and productionstarts after land allocations, around 1,500 people will beemployed. The company initially requested 100 acres of land fromthem.

Yılmaz stated that the Chinese company made a presentation tothe board of directors of the Karacadagh OIZ regarding their investment

s, and they emphasised that if production starts, thecompany will initially produce electric buses through assembly on, they plan to manufacture spare parts for electric busesand, subsequently, all other parts here. In the first stage of investment

s, they will export the buses they produce to the MiddleEast and the Turkic Republics. Upon completion of the second-stage investment

s, they will also export to Europe.

In the initial expansion phase, 120 factories will beestablished.

Mehmet Beshir Yılmaz mentioned that more than 300 companiesapplied for land allocation to Diyarbakır Karacadagh OIZ. Heemphasised that in Diyarbakır Karacadagh OIZ, priority is given toenterprises producing high value-added products based on factorssuch as investment

amount, employment, exports, and advancedtechnology in land allocations. He noted that so far, landallocations have been made to 29 companies, and considering thenumber of companies applying for land allocation, the demands ofthe companies applying for land allocation cannot be met, and theyare experiencing a shortage of space. Yılmaz added that with thepeaceful atmosphere in the region, they have started to receiveserious investment

s from both domestic and foreign sources.

Karacadagh OIZ will expand by another 55,000 acres

Yılmaz stated that Karacadagh OIZ currently has 1,881 acres ofindustrial area and they have initiated works for the expansionarea.

He said that despite strict monetary policies and financialdifficulties, there is a serious demand for industrial investment

s.

"Although we have not made a launch, we received intenseapplications. We want to meet the incoming demands and turnDiyarbakır into an industrial city. We will add the 27,000-acrearea to the north and south of our OIZ and the other 28,000-acrearea to the west. We will complete the parceling in two years. Weconsider allocating these areas to larger enterprises. We payserious attention to the infrastructure of our industrial zoneswith Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We make futureplans for all kinds of infrastructure, from treatment facilities toany imaginable infrastructure, and we hold tenders."