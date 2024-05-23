AZAL Offers Flights To Bucharest And Sofia Starting From €99

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, is offeringspecial prices on flights to Bucharest and Sofia.

Tickets for flights between Baku and Bucharest, as well as Bakuand Sofia, start from €99. Round-trip tickets on these routes startfrom €169.

Special rates apply to ticket purchases made from May 23 to June5, with travel

dates valid between June 3 to October 25, 2024,excluding peak travel

periods. The offer includes the option tocarry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

It should be noted that AZAL will commence flights to Bucharest,the capital of Romania, twice a week, departing on Mondays andThursdays, starting from June 3. Additionally, beginning June 7,flights to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, will be operated twice aweek, specifically on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To purchase flight tickets , please visit the official website or use the renewed mobile app of AzerbaijanAirlines.