Strike On Factory In Kharkiv: Seven Killed, Number Of Wounded Rises To 20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured
in Kharkiv as a result of Russian rocket fire has increased to 20.
"Kharkiv. The number of victims
of the shelling has increased to 20," the statement reads.
Seven people were killed.
As Ukrinform reported, on 23 May, Russia struck Kharkiv and the region. As of 14:13, seven people were reported dead and 17 injured
at a printing plant
in Kharkiv . A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.
Russian troops
also struck the village of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district with an air strike, injuring two people and destroying a kindergarten and houses.
The town of Lyubotyn in Kharkiv district was hit by rocket attacks, injuring eight people .
