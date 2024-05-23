Strike On Factory In Kharkiv: Seven Killed, Number Of Wounded Rises To 20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured

in Kharkiv as a result of Russian rocket fire has increased to 20.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

"Kharkiv. The number of victims

of the shelling has increased to 20," the statement reads.

Seven people were killed.

As Ukrinform reported, on 23 May, Russia struck Kharkiv and the region. As of 14:13, seven people were reported dead and 17 injured

at a printing plant

in Kharkiv . A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.

Russian troops

also struck the village of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district with an air strike, injuring two people and destroying a kindergarten and houses.

The town of Lyubotyn in Kharkiv district was hit by rocket attacks, injuring eight people .