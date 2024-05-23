Southern Defence Forces Destroy Lancet, Radar System And Russian Army Field Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Southern Defence Forces continue to inflict fire on the locations of Russian troops, firing positions and rear.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the operational command "South".

"During the day, we received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 104 people," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy lost 50 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including: 9 cannons, 3 mortars, 24 armoured vehicles, 4 reconnaissance UAVs , 5 aerial photographic stations, 1 radar system and 4 boats. A field ammunition supply point, 3 observation posts and a Lancet UAV control centre were also destroyed.

Enemy shells Mala Tokmachka village in, killing man

As Ukrinform reported, in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks

on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and five attacks

in the Orikhiv sector of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

