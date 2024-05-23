PM Shmyhal: Ukraine Receives USD 8B From IMF Since Russian Invasion Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Ukraine has received USD 8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister

Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , following his meeting with the IMF mission led by IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We appreciate this visit on the eve of the start of the mission's work on the fourth review of the EFF programme, which will attract USD 2.2 billion. In total, Ukraine has received USD 8 billion from the IMF since the start of the full-scale invasion,” Shmyhal noted.

According to the Prime Minister

, the IMF is one of Ukraine's three largest donors and maintains the framework of all assistance to Ukraine, totaling more than USD 120 billion.

Shmyhal thanked the IMF for its consistent support for Ukraine, helping the country to maintain economic stability in its struggle against the Russian aggressor.

During the meeting, the parties coordinated joint actions in the key areas of cooperation.

“I spoke about the [Ukrainian] government

's efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets, plans to restore the energy sector, build a decentralized system, and continue reforms. I became convinced that the IMF would further remain Ukraine's reliable partner. We are extremely grateful for your trust and support in these difficult times,” Shmyhal stressed.

A reminder that, on May 23, 2024, a team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer, is starting meetings with Ukrainian government

officials and other partners in the city of Kyiv.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Facebook