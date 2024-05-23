(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Child injured

in Kharkiv region as result of Russian drone strike.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“An 11-year-old boy was injured

in the drone explosion. The strike occurred at 2:30 pm in the village of Riasne, Zolochiv community. The boy was hospitalized with an acubarotrauma,” Syniehubov said.

As reported, on May 23, Russia launched a massive attack on the Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv, seven people were killed and 20 injured

as a result of rocket attacks

on a printing company.

In Liubotyn, Kharkiv district, eight people were injured

in a missile attack.

Strike on factory in: seven dead, 17 wounded

In the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, two residents were injured

by a bomb, and private houses and a kindergarten were damaged.

In the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv district, 13 people were injured

as a result of the strike.