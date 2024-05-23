(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Child injured
in Kharkiv region as result of Russian drone strike.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“An 11-year-old boy was injured
in the drone explosion. The strike occurred at 2:30 pm in the village of Riasne, Zolochiv community. The boy was hospitalized with an acubarotrauma,” Syniehubov said.
As reported, on May 23, Russia launched a massive attack on the Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv, seven people were killed and 20 injured
as a result of rocket attacks
on a printing company.
In Liubotyn, Kharkiv district, eight people were injured Read also:
in a missile attack.
Strike on factory in Kharkiv
: seven dead, 17 wounded
In the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, two residents were injured
by a bomb, and private houses and a kindergarten were damaged.
In the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv district, 13 people were injured
as a result of the strike.
