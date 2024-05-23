Media: U.S. Prepares New $275 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Biden administration plans to announce a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday amid efforts by Ukrainian defenders to deter a Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Thursday by the AR news agency, citing two U.S. officials, Ukrinform reports.

“This will be the fourth installment of military aid for Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month and comes as the Biden administration has pledged to keep weapons flowing regularly and to get them to the front lines as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

According to officials, the package includes high mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery round.

As reported, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense on Monday, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called the situation on the battlefield difficult and stressed that the countries of the Ramstein format are united in supporting Ukraine.