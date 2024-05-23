Ukrainian Military Shoots Down Another Russian Su-25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 23, anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.



The brigade reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Another two aircraft of the occupiers in our direction were shot down. The day before, our guys put an enemy Su-25 on 'permanent parking' in the Donbas steppes. And today, the irrepressible anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade sniped at another Su,” the statement reads.

As reported, on May 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk direction.