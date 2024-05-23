Seven Dead, 21 Injured: Fire At Enterprise In Kharkiv Put Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire at an enterprise in Kharkiv caused by a rocket attack has been extinguished. Seven people were killed, and the number of injured
increased to 21.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“In Kharkiv, a fire at an enterprise caused by Russian rocket fire has been extinguished. The number of victims Read also:
has increased to 21. Seven people were killed,” the statement reads.
Child injured
in Kharkiv
region as result of Russian drone strike
As reported, on May 23, Russia attacked Kharkiv and the region.
As of 3:50 p.m., seven people were reported dead and 20 injured
at a printing company in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.
