Zelensky: It Is Important To Involve As Many Countries As Possible In Peace Summit

It is crucial to involve the widest possible range of states in the first Global Peace Summit to restore a just peace based on the principles of the UN Charter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

He said that today he had separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia and the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway to discuss preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

"The leaders confirmed their countries' participation in the Summit. We also discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine. Thank you for supporting our people in their defense against Russian terror," Zelensky added.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram