Hcltech's Aquasphere Solution Wins SAP Pinnacle Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, US and Noida, India, May 23, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology

company, has won the SAP Pinnacle Award in the Social Impact category for the HCLTech AquaSphere solution that helps enterprises achieve their water conservation goals.



The SAP Pinnacle Awards are presented annually to top SAP partners for their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification by leveraging the latest SAP technology

innovations. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.



HCLTech AquaSphere solution leverages SAP technology

to drive positive social change by enabling organizations to optimize water usage, reduce wastage and promote environmental sustainability.



â€œThe SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value journey. The winning partners are recognized for successfully enabling their customers to bring out their best through innovative cloud services and solutions,â€ said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.



"Weâ€TMre delighted to receive this award from SAP that demonstrates the power of technology

in social transformation. By combining our sustainability and corporate social responsibility priorities with technology

, HCLTech AquaSphere is empowering enterprises to drive progress for our planet," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology

Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.



About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology

company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology

services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology

and Services, Telecom

and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2024 totaled $13.3 billion.

