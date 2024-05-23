Warhorse HSBK Ducati Team Announces Spotlight On Xtremegard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn about XtremeGard, the backbone of motorcycle protection excellence

- Lee Hoffman

DUNMORE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a sport where performance is paramount, the Warhorse HSBK Ducati Team is proud to spotlight one of its most pivotal partners, XtremeGard Powersports, operated by ServiceGuard Systems, Inc. (“ServiceGuard”). With a longstanding relationship strengthened by years of trust and outstanding service for Warhorse dealerships, XtremeGard has been instrumental in supporting the Warhorse Ducati HSBK team since 2020.

XtremeGard provides dealerships and customers with a diverse lineup of insured F&I products necessary to protect the motorcycle, customer, and lender. The Warhorse Ducati dealerships, the main sponsor of the Warhorse Ducati HSBK Racing Team, have relied on XtremeGard's exceptional services for years.

From prepaid maintenance packages to tire and wheel protection, XtremeGard's services cover all aspects of motorcycle care, ensuring motorcyclists and powersports owners can focus on what they do best-riding.

This partnership between XtremeGard and the race team highlights a shared commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the high stakes involved in motorcycle racing.

In a transition from the horse racing industry to the motorcycle racing sector, the owner of XtremeGard, [Owner's Name], shares his journey, "Coming from a background in horse racing, I was well-versed in the importance of care, preparation, and maintenance for peak performance. Entering the motorcycle racing industry with XtremeGard, I was amazed at the parallels and the passionate community that surrounds this exhilarating sport. It's been an incredible journey, and looking back, I only wish we had made this shift sooner. Partnering with a prestigious team like Warhorse Ducati HSBK has been a remarkable experience, showcasing the synergy between our services and the pinnacle of motorcycle racing."

The Warhorse HSBK Ducati Team's success is a testament to the unwavering support provided by XtremeGard. This partnership ensures that every motorcycle is a finely tuned instrument of speed, reliability, and precision, reflecting both organizations' dedication to quality.

As the Warhorse HSBK Ducati Team heads into the 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, ready to battle for the title, the role of XtremeGard remains crucial. The team looks forward to many more victories, knowing that behind every race has the backing of the well-trusted XtremeGard.

For more information about their products, visit the XtremeGard Powersports website .

About Warhorse HSBK Ducati Team:

The Warhorse HSBK Ducati Team competes in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, representing the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Founded in 2011, HSBK Racing partnered with Pennsylvanian dealership North American Warhorse /Ducati New York in 2020 to bring Ducati back to the forefront of professional Superbike competition in North America.

About ServiceGuard Systems, Inc.:

In business for over 45 years, ServiceGuard Systems, Inc., located in Moreland Hills, Ohio, is a leading provider of Powersports F&I Products through its XtremeGard brand. XtremeGard is a full line F&I Solutions for the Powersports Industry including Service Contracts, Prepaid Maintenance, GAP, Tire & Wheel Protection, Theft Protection, Battery Protection, Lifetime Warranty and Appearance Protection. Coverage is available for Motorcycles, Dirt Bikes, ATVs, UTVs, Side x Sides, Scooters, Electric Bicycles, Golf Carts, Personal Watercraft, Jet Boats and Snowmobiles. ServiceGuard has been at the forefront of developing and offering F&I products for its dealer base. For more information, visit .

Lee Hoffman

XtremeGard

+1 888-464-3774

email us here