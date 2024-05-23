BTC/USD Signal Today - 23/05: Price Nears Record (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex

) My previous BTC/USD signal on 9th May gave a profitable long trade from the bullish rejection of the support level at $60,765's BTC/USD Signals



Risk 0.75% per trade. Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $68,906, $65,832, or $64,620.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $70,625, $71,600, or $72,761.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis on 9th May that the best opportunities here were likely to be small long trades from bounces at the nearest support levels . This was a good call as there was a bounce off $60,765 which gave a profitable trade.

The technical picture now has become much more bullish , with the price advancing quite strongly within the past couple of weeks to reach an area near March's record highs.

This shows that Bitcoin is in a long-term bullish trend, which it has tended to respect and therefore has been a good asset for trend traders.



The price keeps hitting resistance above $71,000 and selling off from there, and this has just happened again. The price has recently printed a lower resistance level at $70,625 which seems to have had a role in suppressing the price.

However, there are two bearish technical factors:

As the price is so near to the dangerous $71,000 area and the all-time high not far above that, I would not want to enter a long trade until we see a convincing breakout to new all-time highs.

Before that happens, I would look for a short trade from a reversal at a resistance level. The resistance level at $71,600 looks especially attractive for that.

Regarding the US Dollar, there will be a release of US Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time, followed by Flash Services and Manufacturing PMI at 2:45pm.

