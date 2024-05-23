The Sporting Life Announces Official Launch Of Its New Website.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World-renowned photographer, publisher, and globetrotting adrenaline hound, Mr. Thaddius Bedford

The Sporting Life magazine and contributing author/editor, Mr. Matthew Gay, were recently recognized by the Michigan Outdoor Writer's Association.

Thaddius Bedford, Publisher of The Sporting Life

KINGSLEY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sporting Life magazine would like to extend its gratitude to the advertisers and subscriber base which have made its journey from concept to reality possible. The Sporting Life is fast approaching its one-year anniversary with the release of volume 6 of the magazine this week. The publication and contributing author/editor, Mr. Matthew Gay, were recently selected by the Michigan Outdoor Writer's Association and received the Best Outdoor Feature Award and the James Hall Award for 2024.

“The overall reception to The Sporting Life concept has been overwhelmingly positive and as we head into our second year of publication, we look forward to sharing a plethora of new experiences with our readership,” stated CEO and Publisher, Mr. Thaddius Bedford.“In an attempt to improve accessibility to our readers and potential subscribers, The Sporting Life, LLC has contracted with MJS Business Services, LLC and Fighting Stag Marketing, LLC to enhance public awareness.”

The Sporting Life is pleased to announce the official launch of our new website:

From exquisite spirits and delectable cuisine to walking in the footsteps of Pharaohs, The Sporting Life is a journey of imagination and expression. The- collective experience, raw talent, and passion of the team which The Sporting Life has assembled is evident with each turn of the page. In a digital world which seems devoid of romance, The Sporting Life is geared to enlighten and intrigue each reader. Annual subscriptions are available online at

