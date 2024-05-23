Congress And Trinamool Following Jinnah's 'Divisive' Ideology, Says MP CM Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the leaders of Congress and Trinamool Congress were following the footsteps of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's divisive ideology which led to the the partition of the country.

While referring to the decision of the Kolkata High Court which said that reservation cannot be given based on religion, he added: "The Congress is indulging in divisive agenda in Karnataka and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee is also doing the same thing in West Bengal. The leaders of Congress and TMC are following Jinnah's divisive agenda which led to the partition of the country."

"A Congress leader has admitted that his party has done nothing for SCs, STs, and OBCs till now. They (Congress) have been doing injustice to them. Injustice was done to SCs, STs, and OBCs during the tenure of Prime Minister

s like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh. I want to ask Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to apologise for it now," Chief Minister

Yadav said during his visit to Bihar's Gaya on Thursday.

"Our Prime Minister

Narendra Modi has been saying that the leaders of the INDIA bloc were lying to SC, ST, and OBC communities. Constitutional recognition of the OBC Commission has also not been given during their tenure. It was given during the tenure of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi," he added.

Reacting to Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav cutting a cake in a helicopter after completing 200 election rallies with Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani, Chief Minister

Yadav said: "Instead of cutting the cake, Tejashwi Yadav should focus on the result. We had crossed 300 in 2019, we will cross 400 in 2024. After five phases of elections, the situation has become clear that NDA is winning."