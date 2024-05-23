(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform

, is announcing the official launch of its Sekur Business Referral Program. This initiative is intended to drive sales through business partners and large networkers, with the goal of achieving profitability by the end of 2024. It is designed to rapidly and efficiently expand Sekur's user base to 10,000 projected users by year-end. The program is tailored for organizations or independent professionals who wish to refer Sekur to their client base. Under the program, business partners will receive a percentage of sales referred by them. According to the announcement, Sekur has partnered with a prominent U.S. firm and will launch a targeted campaign in June 2024.“The Sekur Business Partner Referral Program will accelerate sales, reduce customer acquisition costs, and expedite our path to profitability. This program will help evangelize Sekur to business networks through a propagation model, presenting it as a solution for communication privacy, security, and a countermeasure to

BEC attacks

affecting millions of businesses daily,” said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,

, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

