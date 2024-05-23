

EQS-Media / 23.05.2024 / 11:50 CET/CEST

Press release

Premiere of the children's comedy show“Princess Playtime” on the Fix&Foxi TV channel







The new series is specially designed for children aged 3 to 5 years

Successful cooperation with Studio Metaxilasis from Belgrade Laurence Robinet (Chief Broadcast Officer YFE):“This series will delight children and parents alike.”

Munich, May 23rd, 2024 Once again, Your Family Entertainment AG has some great program news: it's the premiere of the brand-new animation series“Princess Playtime” on Fix&Foxi TV. From now on, the series will be shown every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 am. This latest creation by independent animation studio Metaxilasis from Belgrade is a character-driven series about a bossy little princess. She is guaranteed to delight every pre-school child, among others. Together with her brother, the prince, and their blue-blooded dog Bona, the princess transforms an average afternoon at home into an exciting journey through imaginary worlds that will keep young viewers glued to the screen. This non-dialogue 2D series is specially designed for children aged 3 to 5 and offers a mix of fun, excitement and exciting adventures. Each episode is full of colorful animations, catchy music and lovingly designed characters that inspire the imagination of young viewers and take them on a magical journey. Fix&Foxi TV is named after the well-known cartoon foxes Fix and Foxi and broadcasts entertaining and educational programs for children of all ages and families. The channel

stands for entertainment that is guaranteed to be suitable for children. All programs are carefully selected, educationally valuable, non-violent and convey positive values. With the launch of“Princess Playtime”, the channel

continues its mission to provide child-friendly and valuable content. “We are thrilled to add 'Princess Playtime' to the Fix&Foxi TV line-up,” says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Your Family Entertainment AG.“This charming new series wonderfully combines stories full of humor and important lessons about friendship, courage and self-confidence. We are convinced that it will delight both children and parents.” „I'm delighted that our charming animated series about a little princess is reaching a broader audience on the Fix & Foxi TV. We hope viewers will adore these characters who transform ordinary things into the most magical. We are grateful to Your Family Entertainment for choosing our series, helping it find a path to even more hearts. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.” says Dmitrij Gorbunov, Executive Producer and CEO of Metaxilasis animation studio.

About Metaxilasis

Metaxilasis is a full-cycle 2D animation studio based in Belgrade. We produce high-quality 2D animation for the international market. Our main project, Om Nom Stories, has reached more than 60 billion views on Youtube. It's presented on over 80 platforms around the globe, including renowened ones like Boomerang, Netflix, Disney+ and CCTV. At Metaxilasis, we go beyond entertainment; we're driven by a mission to make a tangible impact. Through comedy, we address significant issues, helping children view the world differently. Our content is designed to empower the next generation to care for the planet and chase their dreams, instilling confidence to make a positive change.





About Your Family Entertainment AG

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel

-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel

"Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channel

s. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

About Fix&Foxi TV

Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel

from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

Fix&Foxi TV coverage

Germany: a.o. 1&1, AEP Plückhahn, Amazon Fire TV App, Amazon Prime Video, AWE, Datel Dessau, Deutsche Glasfaser, M7, M-net, NetCologne, New, Pÿur, O2 Powered by Waipu TV, RFT Kabel Brandenburg, Save TV, S+K Halle, Telekom Deutschland, Waipu TV, Wilhelm, Willy, Vodafone / Luxembourg: Post Telecom, Visual Online, Tango TV / Austria: a.o. A1, CableLink/Salzburg AG, HD Austria, H3G, Kabelplus, KTV Lampert, LIWEST, M7, Magenta AT, Ocilion, Salzburg AG, SimpliTV, Stadtwerke Judenburg / Switzerland: a.o. Digital Cable Group, Quickline, M7, Ocilion, Salt, Swisscom/blue TV





Contact Metaxilasis:

Dmitrij Gorbunov

Takovska 16-17

11010 Belgrade

Serbia

Tel: +381 643 566 193

E-Mail: ...

Sandra Lanc

Tel: +386 51 694 409

E-Mail: ...



Contact Your Family Entertainment AG:

Michael Huber

Tuerkenstrasse 87

80799 Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: ...



Ralph Fürther

Tel:

+49 (0) 171 4859871

E-Mail: ralph@3winters

End of Media Release



Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG

Key word(s): TV/Radio

23.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Türkenstraße 87 80799 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1909887



End of News EQS Media