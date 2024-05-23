EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2023

23.05.2024 / 13:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2023 Hamburg, May 23, 2024; Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) publishes the SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) for the financial

year 2023. With this report, Enapter makes key figures from the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG) publicly available according to the SASB standard and methodology. The report contains information on the results of the company's activities in the field of sustainability. Enapter's SASB report is available for download on the company's website in the "Investor Relations" section:

About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D

and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market

of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



Further information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Contact financial

and business press: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: ...

23.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1909939



End of News EQS News Service