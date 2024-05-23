Alibaba Cloud Announces New Availability Zones And Global Investment To Fuel AI Innovation

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



LVMH Group , the world leader in high-quality products, and Alibaba Group announced an extended partnership to push further the boundary of luxury experience in China, leveraging Alibaba's cloud technologies, through AI-powered innovations in retail and on-line with Tmall. In its pursuit of relentless innovation, LVMH has begun integrating Alibaba Cloud's generative AI capabilities, including Qwen, Alibaba's proprietary large language model, and Model Studio. This integration has paved the way for the creation of novel applications and services that underscore the luxury Maison's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology

to elevate its luxury offerings for global consumers, and fostering innovation-led growth within its global retail businesses.

FathomX, a digital health AI company emerging from the National University of Singapore, has utilized Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure to support its AI-driven breast cancer detection system. The partnership has led to a 27.6% annual reduction in infrastructure costs. This efficiency boost enables FathomX to expand operations and deliver sophisticated healthcare solutions worldwide.

International Canoe Federation (ICF): Alibaba Cloud has been helping the ICF to find ways to measure and improve the sustainability of its events around the world since they signed a strategic collaboration last year. Extending the strategic partnership, the ICF will explore the potential of employing Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven ESG solutions to reduce environmental impact and carbon footprint at its events and jointly organise sustainable activities to promote collaborative efforts.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud () is the digital technology

and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world's leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.



