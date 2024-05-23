EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Circus Group prepares Market Entry in Asia

23.05.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Circus Group prepares Market Entry in Asia



Hamburg, 23.05.2024 – Circus Group (Xetra: CA1) is preparing to enter the Asian market

as part of its initial global roll-out. The company has developed the world's first commercially- viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One (CA1) aiming to disrupt the global food service market

through the use of advanced AI, robotics and proprietary software solutions. Circus is currently in discussions with potential customers in Asia who are interested in large quantities of CA1. In order to meet this demand, Circus is now building a dedicated team for the Asian market

and has gained an experienced entrepreneur in Prof. Lin Yang, who will strengthen the company's regional presence as Local Managing Director for Asia Pacific in its upcoming roll-out in Asia. Yang will oversee local business strategy and partnerships, focusing on driving growth and establishing a robust presence across the region. While Circus will begin commercializing its robots in Europe and the USA from its German headquarters, the indicative high demand from Asia in recent months and the corresponding interest in Circus' robots necessitate the establishment of dedicated on-site teams. Circus Group CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel emphasised the importance of the appointment:“The appointment of Prof. Lin Yang as Managing Director for Asia Pacific represents a pivotal step in strengthening our global presence. Yang brings a proven track record in successfully launching new technologies of German origin in China. Together, we are excited to prepare for Circus' future entry into the largest market

for food service and robotics, bringing our German-engineered technology closer to this dynamic growing region.” Prof. Lin Yang added: „I am very pleased to be joining Circus at this exciting time. Circus' innovative robotic solution offers one of the most groundbreaking changes in the food service industry and is of great interest in many regions of Asia. The potential applications in an area where countless individuals need access to safe, healthy food daily clearly demonstrate that we have a highly promising approach.“ For Circus, Asia is of particular significance as infrastructure issues across the region are one of the highest priorities for local governments. Circus' revolutionary approach, which eliminates human involvement in meal preparation, allows for the first time the provision of freshly prepared meals tailored to consumers' health needs and meets the highest possible hygiene standards. The CA1 robot developed by Circus can cook up to 2 billion different dish variations and opens up a new dimension of autonomous meal production and hygienic safety for use in locations such as airports, clinics, nursing homes or universities, with a general demand in Asia growing far above the global average. Prof. Yang brings many years of experience in working with fast-growing Asian high-tech pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. His career includes a managing role at Rarsig Medical where he coordinates the establishment of various clinics and labs across China, covering the full range from production to national roll-out of new and innovative technologies.



About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specialising in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world's first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One, and plans to launch and roll out their technologies as early as 2025. Circus employs over 70 talents in AI, robotics engineering and food service across four locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.



Contact:

Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg

...



Press:

...



Investor Relations:

...

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35



