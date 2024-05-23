Annual General Meeting Of LEG Immobilien SE Concluded - Christoph Beumer Elected As New Member Of The Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- EQS Group) This year's Annual General Meeting of LEG Immobilien SE was once again successfully held as a face-to-face meeting in Düsseldorf today. Around 300 participants had accepted the company's invitation; a total of around 75 per cent of the voting

capital was represented in the balloting. A total of eight agenda items were put to the vote, and all passed with vast majority.

Under item 2 on the appropriation of profits, around 98 per cent of shareholders

voted in favour of a dividend of EUR 2.45 per share. This corresponds to the distribution of 100 per cent of the AFFO and thus the dividend policy adopted in November 2022. This results into an attractive dividend yield of around 2.8 % (based on the closing price on May 22, 2024). The dividend can be claimed either in cash or in shares at the shareholder's discretion.

Under item 6 of the agenda "Resolution on the election of a new member of the Supervisory Board", Christoph Beumer was elected to the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien SE by way of an individual vote.

Christoph Beumer (61) is a business graduate and auditor/tax consultant. After studying business administration at the Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster, he began his career at the renowned auditing firm KPMG AG in 1988. He held various positions there - from 1999 as a partner in the auditing department, later as branch manager and most recently, from 2012 to 2021, as Regional Director/Managing Partner of the Western Region. As part of his professional career, Christoph Beumer has been responsible for many mandates in the real estate industry, which means that he has in-depth industry knowledge in addition to his professional expertise in the field of auditing and accounting. Christoph Beumer is a member of the advisory board of Siepmann-Werke GmbH & Co. KG and a member of the board of trustees of the "Your home helps“-foundation.

Christoph Beumer succeeds Dr Jochen Scharpe, who had already announced in autumn 2023 - after a total of 16 years of personal involvement in various LEG bodies - that he would be stepping down from his position on the company's Supervisory Board in order to devote himself to new challenges in the future.

About LEG

With around 167,000 rental apartments accommodating some 500,000 residents, LEG SE is a leading listed housing company in Germany. The company maintains eight branches and is also represented at select locations with personal local contacts. From its core business of renting and leasing, LEG SE generated revenue of around €1.241 billion in fiscal year 2023, with an average rent of 6.58€/sqm (l-f-l). With a share of around one-fifth of social housing and its ongoing commitment to efficient climate protection in the housing industry, including the establishment of green, digital start-ups for the smart control of existing heating systems (termios), the installation and maintenance of highly efficient air-to-air heat pumps (dekarbo) and digital, serial full refurbishment (RENOWATE), LEG emphasises its sustainable commitment in various areas.

