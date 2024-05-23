EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Harsh Saini and Roland Krüger join Supervisory Board of PUMA SE

Harsh Saini and Roland Krüger join Supervisory Board of PUMA SE

Herzogenaurach, May 23, 2024 – The annual general shareholders

meeting of PUMA SE has elected Ms. Harsh Saini (61) and Mr. Roland Krüger (58) to be independent members of the Supervisory Board of the sports company for a period of three years.

Following the departure of long-term Supervisory Board member Thore Ohlsson and the appointment of the two new members, the size of the Supervisory Board has increased from six to seven members.

“Welcoming Harsh and Roland to the Supervisory Board will help PUMA to develop further by expanding the overall expertise of our Supervisory Board and further professionalizing its work,“ said Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE.“Both Harsh and Roland are excellent professionals, who will enrich the work of our board.”

“I am glad that we have been able to appoint such experienced leaders as Harsh and Roland to our Supervisory Board,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt.“Their vast knowledge will be an asset to our company, and I look forward to hearing their valuable perspectives on our business and working with them.”

Harsh Saini, a British citizen, is a sustainability expert. She has worked for brands like the Body Shop, Nike and the Fung Group where she implemented global sustainability strategies and shaped their commitment to ethical practices, sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

Roland Krüger, a German citizen, is an expert in the field of retail management, market

ing, and digitalization. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Dyson Holdings, having previously been Global CEO of Dyson, which is a technology company designing and manufacturing household appliances. He also has held various leadership positions in the automotive sector.



Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek, PUMA Corporate Communications, ...



PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and market

ing footwear, apparel and accessories.

For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about

20,000

people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

