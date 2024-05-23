EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

secunet Security Networks AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting – Broad approval for all proposed resolutions

secunet Security Networks AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting – Broad approval for all proposed resolutions [Essen, Germany, 23 May 2024] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting as an in-person event in Essen. The shareholders

present approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. Around 86% of the share capital with voting rights attended the Annual General Meeting. The proposal for the appropriation of profits, which provides for a dividend of 2.36 euros per share, was approved by a large majority. The remuneration report in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporate Act (AktG) and a partially revised remuneration system for the members of the Management Board were also approved. As part of the regular elections for the Supervisory Board, Dr Ralf Wintergerst, Dr Peter Zattler, and Prof Dr Günter Schäfer were re-elected as shareholder representatives. Dr Elmar Legge did not stand for re-election. Jan Thyen, member of the Management Board and CFO of Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The employees of secunet Group had already re-elected Gesa-Maria Rustemeyer and Jörg Marx as employee representatives on the Supervisory Board on 19 March 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the One-Third Participation Act (DrittelbG). At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which also took place today, Dr Ralf Wintergerst was confirmed in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available for download at in the section About Us / Investors / Annual General Meeting.

secunet - Protection for digital infrastructures secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company uses a combination of products and consulting to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible level of protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas where there are particular security requirements - such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive their digital transformation forward. Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its clients include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997. It is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and generated revenue of around 393 million euros in 2023. secunet is an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security. Further information can be found at .

