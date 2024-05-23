(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
)
The HealthLynked platform
provides secure and quick access for patient/doctor records communication, supporting all types of health
related utilization, including telemedicine and remote student applications University health
clinics often face challenges when transferring medical records – and this limits coordinated care for students The HealthLynked platform
provides a streamlined approach to medical records access, allowing students to securely share their health
information with relevant parties
HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)
is a company on a mission to build a superior health
care system through the efficient integration of patient histories, genetic data, and demographic insights, into a sophisticated AI-driven platform
that streamlines patient care and also analyzes trends across large populations to proactively manage health
outcomes.
One aspect of this mission is to solve a problem that often plagues the almost 20 million students enrolled in universities and colleges. Universities often face challenges when transferring medical records – and this limits coordinated care for student patients across the...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform
with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
...
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23052024000224011066ID1108250852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.