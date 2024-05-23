Greenenergybreaks - Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Schedules Q1 2024 Financial Results Report, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable

natural gas

(“RNG”) infrastructure platform

, expects to release its first-quarter 2024 financial

results on May 28, 2024; the results will be released after the U.S. market

closes. In addition, the company has scheduled a results and corporate update Zoom call that will begin at 11 a.m. ET on May 29, 2024. CEO Mischa Zajtmann and CFO Sean Hennessy will host the call.

To view the earnings

call, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable

natural gas

infrastructure platform

, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable

energy

producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable

natural gas

, waste-to- energy

and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit .

