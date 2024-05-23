Greenenergybreaks - Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Schedules Q1 2024 Financial Results Report, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable
natural gas
("RNG") infrastructure platform
, expects to release its first-quarter 2024 financial
results on May 28, 2024; the results will be released after the U.S. market
closes. In addition, the company has scheduled a results and corporate update Zoom call that will begin at 11 a.m. ET on May 29, 2024. CEO Mischa Zajtmann and CFO Sean Hennessy will host the call.
About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
EverGen, Canada's renewable
natural gas
infrastructure platform
is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,
EverGen is an established independent renewable
energy
producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable
natural gas
waste-to- energy
and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.