Biomednewsbreaks - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) To Present Posters At Upcoming ASCP Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders, is scheduled to present two posters at this month's American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Conference. The conference

is scheduled for May 28–31, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. The posters will feature fasedienol, Vistagen's investigational pherine candidate, which is currently in phase 3 development for the treatment

of acute social anxiety disorder (“SAD”), and itruvone, Vistagen's investigational pherine candidate that is in phase 2 development for the treatment

of major depressive disorder (“MDD”). Both posters are slated for presentation at 11:15 ET on May 29. Authors of the fasedienol (PH94B)

presentation include Michael R. Liebowitz, MD; Ester Salmán, MPH; Rita Hanover, PhD; Brittany Reed, PA; Ross A. Baker, PhD; and Louis Monti, MD, PhD. Authors of the itruvone (PH10) poster presentation are Jo Catom, PhD; Ross A. Baker, PhD; and Louis Monti, MD, PhD.

To view the full press release, visit

About Vistagen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's clinical-stage product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuitry in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen's sixth investigational candidate is an oral prodrug with potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about delivering differentiated treatment

s that set new standards of care for people living with anxiety, depression and other neurological disorders. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform

with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN